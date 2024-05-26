STP (STPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.67 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. STP has a market cap of $107.86 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,850.47 or 0.99993711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011508 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00120983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05483244 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,695,035.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.