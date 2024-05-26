TCW Group Inc. Acquires 8,552 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Coty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 34,079 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Coty by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 78,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $67,193,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,926. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

