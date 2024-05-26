TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 1,208,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,434. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.