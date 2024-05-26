Terra Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Terra has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $444.13 million and $25.37 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000757 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 749,888,607 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.