Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Zovio
