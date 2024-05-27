Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Target Price at $79.90

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.90.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameren
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ameren by 52.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Price Performance
Shares of AEE opened at $71.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.