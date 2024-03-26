BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Up 0.7 %

BRTX opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioRestorative Therapies

In related news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 86,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $113,574.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,923.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.93% of BioRestorative Therapies worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

