Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0979 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of FIXT stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $34.60.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile
