Better Home & Finance (BETR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.
Better Home & Finance Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BETR opened at 0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Better Home & Finance has a 1 year low of 0.34 and a 1 year high of 62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.54 and its 200-day moving average is 0.53.
About Better Home & Finance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.