Better Home & Finance (BETR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BETR opened at 0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Better Home & Finance has a 1 year low of 0.34 and a 1 year high of 62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.54 and its 200-day moving average is 0.53.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

