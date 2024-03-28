BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $722.82 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $722.82 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00006966 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00026582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,900.15 or 1.00024081 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00142421 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0399891 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

