Pro Reit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Pro Reit Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Reit
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.