Pro Reit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PRV)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Pro Reit (TSE:PRVGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Pro Reit Stock Performance

Further Reading

Dividend History for Pro Reit (TSE:PRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.