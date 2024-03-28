Brian P. Weber Sells 7,996 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,587. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average is $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

