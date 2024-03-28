Brian P. Weber Sells 7,996 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
CLH traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,587. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average is $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.23.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
