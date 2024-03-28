Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Desjardins

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s current price.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 150,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,758. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.36 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.8248588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

