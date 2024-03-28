Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, an increase of 560.9% from the February 29th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals
In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,282,632 shares of company stock worth $33,374,556 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,576.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.