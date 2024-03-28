Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $7.53 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,533,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 689,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,460. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

