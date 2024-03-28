Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.54

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAUGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 19745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.