Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.54

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 19745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

