Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.43

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 5737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

