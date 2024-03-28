Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.16

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 16419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,892 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

