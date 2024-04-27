Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,217 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 319.4% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 315,070 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.54). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.19%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.99%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

