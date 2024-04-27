Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

