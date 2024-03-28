Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Up 177.8% in March

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,634. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.