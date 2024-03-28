First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 12,569 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.84 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

