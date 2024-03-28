MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 827 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,136,000 after purchasing an additional 229,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

