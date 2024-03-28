Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.19 on Thursday, hitting $605.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.82.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

