Ouster’s (OUST) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE OUST traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,298. Ouster has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $324.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 99.12% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ouster will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

About Ouster

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at $426,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.