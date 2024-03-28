Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Expands By 150.0%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 90,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 597,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 240,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 166,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,776. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

