Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $16.84 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 16.1% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $259.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $366.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $196.14 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day moving average is $232.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

