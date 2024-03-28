SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.70

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 224.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

