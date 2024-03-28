Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STBI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Sturgis Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

