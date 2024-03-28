The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.0 %

SCHW stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

