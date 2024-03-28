Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.48 and its 200 day moving average is $230.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

