Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 84.5% in March

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the February 29th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Versus Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VS opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

