Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Down 74.1% in March

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the February 29th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

Shares of VRAX stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.