Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

