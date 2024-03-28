Zacks Research Weighs in on The Boeing Company’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.96. Boeing has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

