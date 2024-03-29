Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $30.49 on Friday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

