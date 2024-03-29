StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 253.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 181,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

