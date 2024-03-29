Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up 1.2% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 974,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,123. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

