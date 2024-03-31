Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 146,481 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,481 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
