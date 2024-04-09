StockNews.com Upgrades Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Forestar Group Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE FOR opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Forestar Group has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.71.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
