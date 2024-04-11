Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Richardson Electronics Stock Performance
RELL stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.58.
Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics
In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Richardson Electronics Company Profile
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.
