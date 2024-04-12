4,689 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 714,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,444. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

