Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

