Centerra Gold’s (CGAU) “Outperform Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -54.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

