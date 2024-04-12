Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Down 9.8%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. 57,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 82,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Gyre Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone (F351) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH-associated liver fibrosis). The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.