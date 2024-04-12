Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 86.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

