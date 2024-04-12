HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Scotiabank

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DINO opened at $60.95 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.