Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

