Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.