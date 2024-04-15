Cosmos Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.05 or 0.00012687 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $382.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

